Empirical Finance LLC Purchases New Stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 305.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne in the first quarter worth $30,000. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on TECH. StockNews.com raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. TheStreet downgraded Bio-Techne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Friday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.58.

Bio-Techne Stock Down 0.6 %

Bio-Techne stock opened at $67.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.23. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.77 and a fifty-two week high of $90.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.84.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $301.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.71 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 25.10%. Equities research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Insider Activity

In other Bio-Techne news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total value of $7,068,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,258,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,224,563.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bio-Techne news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 8,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $717,980.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,359.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total transaction of $7,068,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,258,766 shares in the company, valued at $111,224,563.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

See Also

