Empirical Finance LLC Raises Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in BorgWarner by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,520 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in BorgWarner by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 36,258 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in BorgWarner by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 12,476 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in BorgWarner by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in BorgWarner by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Price Performance

NYSE:BWA opened at $38.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.97 and a 52 week high of $51.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BWA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group began coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.48.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

