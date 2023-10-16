Empirical Finance LLC Sells 7,393 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Empirical Finance LLC lessened its stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,393 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 406.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Bath & Body Works by 1,180.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 55.5% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays raised shares of Bath & Body Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.69.

Bath & Body Works Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BBWI opened at $30.20 on Monday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.03 and a 12 month high of $49.55. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.16.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.08%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 26.06%.

Bath & Body Works Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

