Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Position Increased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,647 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at about $273,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $13.83 on Monday. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $11.37 and a 1-year high of $14.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.46 and its 200-day moving average is $13.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 11.85%. Energy Transfer’s quarterly revenue was down 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.97%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 103.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In other Energy Transfer news, CEO Marshall S. Mccrea III acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.64 per share, for a total transaction of $682,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,719,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,650,801.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marshall S. Mccrea III bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.64 per share, for a total transaction of $682,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,719,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,650,801.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $9,697,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 62,328,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,907,207.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,010,000 shares of company stock worth $26,149,000. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

