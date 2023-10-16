Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23,533 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENPH. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth $37,000. 71.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ENPH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Enphase Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $230.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.97.

ENPH opened at $123.81 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.84. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.44 and a twelve month high of $339.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.53.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $711.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.94 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 71.20% and a net margin of 20.48%. Research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 32,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $122.76 per share, with a total value of $4,001,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,459,152. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

