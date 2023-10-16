EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 103.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,023 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1,136.4% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 272 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on EOG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $595,088.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,259 shares in the company, valued at $18,994,066.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Up 3.8 %

NYSE EOG opened at $133.84 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.60 and a 200-day moving average of $120.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.55. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.52 and a 52 week high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.39.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.21. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 33.58%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.24%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

