EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.91.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of EVgo in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of EVgo from $6.20 to $5.10 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th.

Get EVgo alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on EVgo

Insider Buying and Selling at EVgo

Institutional Trading of EVgo

In other EVgo news, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 5,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $29,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,910. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, COO Dennis G. Kish sold 37,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $185,057.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 5,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $29,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 44,282 shares of company stock valued at $217,091 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVGO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EVgo by 121.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,882,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228,340 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in EVgo during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,188,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in EVgo by 333.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,346,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,335 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in EVgo by 98.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,924,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after purchasing an additional 957,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in EVgo during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,025,000. 15.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVgo Stock Performance

EVGO opened at $2.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.80 and a 200-day moving average of $4.54. The company has a market capitalization of $858.67 million, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.99. EVgo has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $8.16.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $50.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. EVgo’s quarterly revenue was up 457.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EVgo will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVgo Company Profile

(Get Free Report

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.