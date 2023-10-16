EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.91.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of EVgo in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of EVgo from $6.20 to $5.10 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVGO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EVgo by 121.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,882,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228,340 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in EVgo during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,188,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in EVgo by 333.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,346,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,335 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in EVgo by 98.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,924,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after purchasing an additional 957,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in EVgo during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,025,000. 15.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
EVGO opened at $2.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.80 and a 200-day moving average of $4.54. The company has a market capitalization of $858.67 million, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.99. EVgo has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $8.16.
EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $50.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. EVgo’s quarterly revenue was up 457.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EVgo will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.
