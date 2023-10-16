Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,265,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,499 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.5% of Fifth Third Bancorp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.08% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $329,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $482,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 2,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,253,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,602,000 after purchasing an additional 29,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,858,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,368,000 after purchasing an additional 238,437 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Societe Generale downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $148.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.53. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $110.72 and a 52-week high of $159.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.68 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $624,346.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,739,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.