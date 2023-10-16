Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,149 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Paycom Software by 73.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,629,628 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $495,423,000 after buying an additional 689,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 147.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,084,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $336,684,000 after buying an additional 646,679 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 1,241.2% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 375,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,163,000 after buying an additional 347,523 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 62.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 871,239 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $258,129,000 after acquiring an additional 334,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 482.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 383,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,945,000 after acquiring an additional 317,527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

NYSE:PAYC opened at $264.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 48.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.44. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.12 and a fifty-two week high of $374.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $279.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $297.67.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $401.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.20 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 20.28%. Equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.52%.

Insider Transactions at Paycom Software

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total value of $37,356.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,179.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total transaction of $37,356.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,179.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total value of $92,816.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,585,967.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $361.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $399.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.24.

Paycom Software Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

