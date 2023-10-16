Fifth Third Bancorp Has $351,000 Stock Position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IXJ. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 224.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

iShares Global Healthcare ETF stock opened at $83.26 on Monday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $76.15 and a 1 year high of $88.18. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.85.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.