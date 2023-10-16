Fifth Third Bancorp Has $433,000 Stock Holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,562 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBCF. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James C. Stallings III sold 2,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $71,102.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,057.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ SBCF opened at $20.65 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.52. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12 month low of $17.93 and a 12 month high of $34.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $148.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.40 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 5.50%. On average, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is 54.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBCF. TheStreet upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stephens began coverage on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.60.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, mortgage, and insurance services through online and mobile banking solutions; and brokerage and annuity services.

