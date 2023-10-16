Financial Survey: Japan Real Estate Investment (OTCMKTS:JREIF) versus COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP)

Japan Real Estate Investment (OTCMKTS:JREIF – Get Free Report) and COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Japan Real Estate Investment and COPT Defense Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Japan Real Estate Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A COPT Defense Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00

COPT Defense Properties has a consensus price target of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 9.64%. Given COPT Defense Properties’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe COPT Defense Properties is more favorable than Japan Real Estate Investment.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Japan Real Estate Investment N/A N/A N/A COPT Defense Properties 27.43% 10.93% 4.49%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Japan Real Estate Investment and COPT Defense Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Japan Real Estate Investment and COPT Defense Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Japan Real Estate Investment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A COPT Defense Properties $694.44 million 3.92 $173.03 million $1.69 14.30

COPT Defense Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Japan Real Estate Investment.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.6% of Japan Real Estate Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of COPT Defense Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

COPT Defense Properties beats Japan Real Estate Investment on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Japan Real Estate Investment

JRE shall invest in specified assets, primarily consisting of real estate assets and asset related securities which mainly invests in real estate assets with the goals of stable growth in value over a medium-to-long term period.

About COPT Defense Properties

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what the Company believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations). The Company also owns a portfolio of office properties located in select urban submarkets in the Greater Washington, DC/Baltimore region with durable Class-A office fundamentals and characteristics (Regional Office Properties). As of June 30, 2023, the Company derived 90% of its core portfolio annualized rental revenue from Defense/IT Locations and 10% from its Regional Office Properties. As of the same date and including 24 properties owned through unconsolidated joint ventures, COPT's core portfolio of 192 properties encompassed 22.9 million square feet and was 95% leased.

