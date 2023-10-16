Financial Survey: Luxottica Group (OTCMKTS:LUXTY) versus Innovative Eyewear (NASDAQ:LUCY)

Luxottica Group (OTCMKTS:LUXTY – Get Free Report) and Innovative Eyewear (NASDAQ:LUCY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Luxottica Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.9% of Innovative Eyewear shares are owned by institutional investors. 75.0% of Luxottica Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of Innovative Eyewear shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Luxottica Group alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Luxottica Group and Innovative Eyewear’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luxottica Group $10.34 billion 2.62 $1.17 billion $2.29 24.37 Innovative Eyewear $533,875.00 9.80 -$5.68 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Luxottica Group has higher revenue and earnings than Innovative Eyewear.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Luxottica Group and Innovative Eyewear, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luxottica Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Innovative Eyewear 0 0 1 0 3.00

Innovative Eyewear has a consensus price target of $1.75, indicating a potential upside of 332.21%. Given Innovative Eyewear’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Innovative Eyewear is more favorable than Luxottica Group.

Profitability

This table compares Luxottica Group and Innovative Eyewear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luxottica Group N/A N/A N/A Innovative Eyewear N/A -103.93% -93.89%

Risk & Volatility

Luxottica Group has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innovative Eyewear has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Luxottica Group beats Innovative Eyewear on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Luxottica Group

(Get Free Report)

Luxottica Group S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fashion, luxury, sports, and performance eyewear worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Wholesale Distribution, and Retail Distribution. The Manufacturing and Wholesale Distribution segment engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of proprietary and designer lines of prescription frames and sunglasses. This segment offers its products under proprietary brands, such as Ray-Ban, Oakley, Persol, Oliver Peoples, Alain Mikli, Arnette, and Vogue Eyewear; and licensed brands, including Giorgio Armani, Emporio Armani, Armani Exchange, Brooks Brothers, Burberry, Bulgari, Chanel, Coach, Dolce&Gabbana, DKNY, Michael Kors, Paul Smith Spectacles, Prada, Miu Miu, Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren, Ralph, Starck Eyes, Tiffany & Co, Tory Burch, Valentino, Versace, and Ferrari. The Retail Distribution segment operates prescription eyewear stores primarily under its retail brands, including LensCrafters, Sunglass Hut, Pearle Vision, OPSM, Laubman & Pank, GMO, David Clulow, Salmoiraghi & Viganò, Ray-Ban, Oakley and Vault, Oliver Peoples, Alain Mikli, Ilori Optical, and Optical Shop of Aspen; and licensed brands, such as Sears Optical and Target Optical. As of December 31, 2017, it operated approximately 9,000 stores. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy. As of October 1, 2018, Luxottica Group S.p.A. operates as a subsidiary of EssilorLuxottica.

About Innovative Eyewear

(Get Free Report)

Innovative Eyewear, Inc. develops and sells smart eyeglasses and sunglasses. The company's flagship product is Lucyd Lyte glasses that enable the wearer to listen to music, take and make calls, and use voice assistants to perform various smartphone tasks hands-free. It also offers Vyrb, a social media application that enables the user to receive and send posts through Lucyd Lyte smart glasses with voice. In addition, the company launches an application, Lucyd app for iOS/Android users. It sells its products through various e-commerce, and retail store and distribution channels. Innovative Eyewear, Inc. has a license agreement with Lucyd Ltd. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in North Miami, Florida. Innovative Eyewear, Inc. is a subsidiary of Lucyd Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Luxottica Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxottica Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.