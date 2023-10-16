First Community (FCCO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.68 million. First Community had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 20.36%. On average, analysts expect First Community to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

First Community Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:FCCO opened at $17.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $131.76 million, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.06. First Community has a 12-month low of $16.30 and a 12-month high of $22.25.

First Community Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Community

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCCO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in First Community by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 12,340 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC increased its position in First Community by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 280,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 94,705 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in First Community by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in First Community by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 409,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in First Community by 314.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Community in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

