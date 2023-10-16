First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Bought by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,360 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FHN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Wedbush started coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on First Horizon from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on First Horizon from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Horizon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

First Horizon Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $10.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.96. First Horizon Co. has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $24.92.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.19 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 24.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Stories

