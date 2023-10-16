First National Bank of Hutchinson Sells 261 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

First National Bank of Hutchinson decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,125 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 0.5% in the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Fortune 45 LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 2.3% in the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its holdings in Home Depot by 4.0% in the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,770,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,375,680.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $291.92 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $267.86 and a one year high of $347.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $317.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.24. The stock has a market cap of $291.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.27.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

