First Republic Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,690 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $5,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 179.6% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,725,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 31,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,885.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LHX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $239.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.87.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

LHX opened at $177.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $176.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.64. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.25 and a 1 year high of $255.10. The stock has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 108.57%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

