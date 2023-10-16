First Republic Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,680 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $8,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VDE. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 261.8% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,715,000. Estate Counselors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 51.5% during the first quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 49,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,706,000 after buying an additional 16,975 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 16,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSEARCA VDE opened at $125.78 on Monday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $104.17 and a 52-week high of $132.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.