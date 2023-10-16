First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $6.58 Million Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 252,141 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 153,897 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Citizens Financial Group worth $6,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 65,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 8,139 shares during the period. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,115,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CFG. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.94.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 2.5 %

CFG opened at $25.71 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $23.37 and a one year high of $44.82.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.18%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

