First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $7.05 Million Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) by 31.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,496 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 23,549 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $7,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,913 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,621 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 246,183 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $17,614,000 after purchasing an additional 27,591 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,635 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 5,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total transaction of $89,745.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,026.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 2,402 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $177,916.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,745,442.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total value of $89,745.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,026.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,072 shares of company stock valued at $8,506,912. 33.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities lowered Coinbase Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.38.

Coinbase Global Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $73.43 on Monday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.55 and a 12-month high of $114.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 2.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.05.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.36. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 20.68% and a negative net margin of 47.33%. The business had revenue of $707.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($4.95) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

