First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $7.27 Million Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,783 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $7,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CHD shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.44.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 132,881 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $12,756,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,794,624. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Church & Dwight news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total value of $8,622,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,715.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 132,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $12,756,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,794,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 258,348 shares of company stock worth $24,793,650. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $87.70 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.30 and a one year high of $100.52. The company has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.72, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.48.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.56%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

