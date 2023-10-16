First Republic Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,397,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 677,635 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 2.0% of First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $391,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Talbot Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 79,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,147,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 19,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 79,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. HSBC started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.68.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE MRK opened at $104.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $263.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $91.74 and a one year high of $119.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.09.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 5.34%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 239.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $474,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,185 shares in the company, valued at $2,867,745.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.