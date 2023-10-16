First Republic Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,227 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $5,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UAL. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in United Airlines by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in United Airlines by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in United Airlines by 99.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 611 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. 70.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on United Airlines from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Argus lifted their target price on United Airlines from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Airlines in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.19.

United Airlines Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $38.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $58.23.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.90 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 48.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $256,211.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,599,801.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.