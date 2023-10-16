First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 53,711 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 214.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,711 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $5,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 101,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 44,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 32,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 160,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,874,000 after buying an additional 22,222 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $84.16 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.50 and a 200-day moving average of $75.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $46.74 and a twelve month high of $84.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 18.57%. Arch Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ACGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACGL

About Arch Capital Group

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.