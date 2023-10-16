First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 17,497 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,210 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 17,497 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $5,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,609,845 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $634,357,000 after buying an additional 356,265 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,759,605 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $167,646,000 after purchasing an additional 11,346 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,188,292 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $162,284,000 after purchasing an additional 16,707 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,892,708 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $114,982,000 after purchasing an additional 243,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,869,908 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $114,064,000 after purchasing an additional 406,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC dropped their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $62.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho dropped their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America dropped their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $76.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.20.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance

NEP stock opened at $22.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.09 and a 200-day moving average of $53.18. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $20.17 and a 12-month high of $81.32.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.92 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 1.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.854 per share. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.34%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 201.78%.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Featured Stories

