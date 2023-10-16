First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 20,486 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,486 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $8,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of O. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,358,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,024,520,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:O opened at $50.59 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.67. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $68.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a nov 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.256 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 6.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 229.10%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.89.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

