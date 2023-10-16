First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 29,053 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 29,053 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $6,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,976,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,409,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,440 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 50.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,980,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,005,266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028,220 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 18.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,241,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $963,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738,973 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,231,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $851,576,000 after acquiring an additional 95,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at about $828,901,000. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of D opened at $41.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.57. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.24 and a fifty-two week high of $70.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.35.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 98.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

D has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.23.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

