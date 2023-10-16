First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 46,429 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,852 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 46,429 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $7,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in BHP Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 110.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

BHP Group Price Performance

BHP Group stock opened at $56.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.92. BHP Group Limited has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $71.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $143.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.91.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. BHP Group’s payout ratio is 60.84%.

BHP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Liberum Capital raised BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. BNP Paribas raised BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on BHP Group from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,950.00.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

