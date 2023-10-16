Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Decreases Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,663 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at $584,131,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 119,784.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,247,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $372,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,957 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 341.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,305,514 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $94,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556,629 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,149,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,851,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309,835 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at $239,957,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TEL shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, TD Cowen raised TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.90.

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $10,114,517.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,861,666.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEL opened at $121.45 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.80. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $107.49 and a fifty-two week high of $146.60. The company has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.35.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

