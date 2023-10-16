Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $226,000 Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,652 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,592,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,749,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,392 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,577,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $776,775,000 after acquiring an additional 241,869 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,383,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203,831 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,297,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $720,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,792,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,242,000 after acquiring an additional 481,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on CFG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, September 8th. TheStreet cut Citizens Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.94.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $25.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.34. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.37 and a 52-week high of $44.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 38.18%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

