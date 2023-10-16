Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Purchases Shares of 933 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 41,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 67,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 53,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,768,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,448,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter.

VTI opened at $213.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $218.42 and a 200 day moving average of $214.70. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $179.14 and a 12 month high of $228.96. The firm has a market cap of $301.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

