Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 96 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 44.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $376.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total transaction of $4,584,915.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,274.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total transaction of $4,584,915.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,274.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total transaction of $3,404,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,614,462. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of AMP stock opened at $324.91 on Monday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $257.10 and a 52-week high of $358.02. The stock has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $336.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.06.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 82.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.86 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.36%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

