GAM Holding AG Has $6.03 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

GAM Holding AG trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,396 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on HD. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,375,680.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,375,680.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD opened at $291.92 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.24. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $267.86 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The company has a market cap of $291.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

