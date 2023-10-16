Generac (GNRC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. Generac has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.08). Generac had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Generac to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Generac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $101.63 on Monday. Generac has a fifty-two week low of $86.29 and a fifty-two week high of $156.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GNRC. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Generac from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Generac from $169.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. CL King began coverage on Generac in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Generac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.52.

Insider Activity at Generac

In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $30,057.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,867.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total value of $541,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 597,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,693,965.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $1,199,468. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Generac

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the first quarter worth $30,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Generac by 1,066.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in shares of Generac by 51.6% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

Featured Stories

