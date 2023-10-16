General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Acquired by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,493 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.6% during the second quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 16,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 3.5% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on General Electric from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.71.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $12,973,132.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at $6,672,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Price Performance

NYSE GE opened at $109.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.90. General Electric has a 12 month low of $52.19 and a 12 month high of $117.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.05.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 3.80%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

