GFG Capital LLC Sells 5,581 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

GFG Capital LLC reduced its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,438 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 5,581 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 4.8% of GFG Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $25,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $223,212,667,000 after acquiring an additional 777,029,902 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,934,920 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,413,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,997 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,803,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,859,893,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735,038 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,223,148,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $4,072,543,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on META. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. TD Cowen raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $345.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. CICC Research started coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC upgraded Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.45.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total transaction of $213,127.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,325,052.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $657,083.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,631 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,485.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total value of $213,127.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,325,052.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,971 shares of company stock valued at $12,470,740 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:META opened at $314.69 on Monday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $330.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $301.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.94. The company has a market cap of $809.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 billion. Analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

