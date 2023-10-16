Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,979 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $7,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Talbot Financial LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 40,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,033,000 after buying an additional 6,006 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,383,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,312,000 after buying an additional 59,368 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Global Payments by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 58,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,716,000 after buying an additional 3,916 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total value of $240,851.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,126.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total value of $240,851.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,126.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $4,721,578.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,772 shares in the company, valued at $5,062,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Global Payments from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Global Payments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Global Payments from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Global Payments from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.84.

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $113.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.27 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.96. The firm has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.98.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

