Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD) Shares Purchased by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 32.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 154.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC lifted its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 21,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 475.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 450,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,743,000 after acquiring an additional 372,604 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF stock opened at $17.90 on Monday. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $17.71 and a twelve month high of $21.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.06.

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

