GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 12.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 9,090 shares during the period. 14.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Stock Down 2.8 %

GLOBALFOUNDRIES stock opened at $55.65 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.98. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a one year low of $47.88 and a one year high of $72.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 19.07%. As a group, equities analysts expect that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GFS shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.19.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Company Profile

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

Featured Articles

