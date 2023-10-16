Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AUMN. Fundamental Research set a $11.36 target price on Golden Minerals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Golden Minerals from $13.80 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

Golden Minerals Stock Performance

NYSE:AUMN opened at $0.83 on Friday. Golden Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $8.04.

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.97 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golden Minerals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUMN. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Golden Minerals by 275.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 108,858 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Golden Minerals by 126.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 152,974 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Golden Minerals by 264.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 153,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 111,616 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Golden Minerals by 49.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 113,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Golden Minerals by 62.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 98,236 shares in the last quarter.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

