GPM Growth Investors Inc. Buys Shares of 707 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

GPM Growth Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 707 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $223,212,667,000 after buying an additional 777,029,902 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,934,920 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,413,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,997 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,803,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,859,893,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735,038 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,223,148,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,072,543,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 2.9 %

META stock opened at $314.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $301.90 and its 200 day moving average is $275.94. The stock has a market cap of $809.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $330.54.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total value of $213,127.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,590 shares in the company, valued at $9,325,052.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $657,083.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,631 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,485.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total transaction of $213,127.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,590 shares in the company, valued at $9,325,052.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,971 shares of company stock worth $12,470,740. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on META shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $356.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.45.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

