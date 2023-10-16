Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Rating Increased to Positive at Susquehanna

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Susquehanna from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $44.00. Susquehanna’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Greenbrier Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Greenbrier Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

NYSE GBX opened at $40.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Greenbrier Companies has a 1-year low of $24.71 and a 1-year high of $48.21.

In other Greenbrier Companies news, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $66,444.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,099.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Greenbrier Companies news, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $66,444.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,099.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Laurie R. Dornan sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $150,442.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,701.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, and center partition cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, intermodal cars, hoppers and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

