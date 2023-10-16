Haleon (HLN) and Its Rivals Head to Head Analysis

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) is one of 22 publicly-traded companies in the “Toilet preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Haleon to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Haleon pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. As a group, “Toilet preparations” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.4% and pay out 75.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.7% of Haleon shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.1% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.7% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Haleon $11.41 billion $1.31 billion N/A Haleon Competitors $7.76 billion $408.41 million 28.85

This table compares Haleon and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Haleon has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Haleon and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Haleon 0 2 4 0 2.67 Haleon Competitors 126 968 961 27 2.43

As a group, “Toilet preparations” companies have a potential upside of 36.68%. Given Haleon’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Haleon has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Haleon has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Haleon’s competitors have a beta of 40.85, meaning that their average share price is 3,985% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Haleon and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Haleon N/A N/A N/A Haleon Competitors -14.19% 14.00% -6.35%

Haleon Company Profile

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements. Its portfolio of brands includes Advil, Sensodyne, Panadol, Voltaren, Theraflu, Otrivin, Polident, parodontax, and Centrum. The company was formerly known as DRVW 2022 plc and changed its name to Haleon plc in February 2022. Haleon plc was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Weybridge, the United Kingdom.

