Hannover Rück (OTC:HVRRF) & Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Financial Contrast

Hannover Rück (OTC:HVRRF) and Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) are both financial services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Hannover Rück and Scor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hannover Rück N/A N/A N/A Scor 2.63% 9.20% 1.04%

Dividends

Hannover Rück pays an annual dividend of $2.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Scor pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Hannover Rück pays out 28.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Scor pays out 35.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hannover Rück 2 0 0 0 1.00 Scor 0 2 3 0 2.60

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hannover Rück and Scor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Scor has a consensus price target of $28.60, indicating a potential upside of 879.45%. Given Scor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Scor is more favorable than Hannover Rück.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hannover Rück and Scor’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hannover Rück N/A N/A N/A $7.97 27.32 Scor $20.79 billion 0.25 -$317.13 million $0.28 10.43

Hannover Rück has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Scor. Scor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hannover Rück, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.0% of Hannover Rück shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Scor beats Hannover Rück on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property and casualty reinsurance solutions for agricultural, livestock, and bloodstock businesses; aviation and space businesses; catastrophe XL business; credit, surety, and political risks businesses; facultative business; and marine and offshore energy businesses, as well as insurance-linked securities and structured reinsurance. It also provides risk solutions in the areas of critical illness, disability, health, longevity, long term care, and mortality. In addition, the company offers group and individual retirement and lifestyle, credit life, and Takaful reinsurance products. Further, it provides various financial solutions, including new-business financing; monetization of embedded value; reserve and solvency relief; and divestiture of non-core businesses. The company was formerly known as Hannover Rückversicherung AG and changed its name to Hannover Rück SE in March 2013. The company was founded in 1966 and is based in Hanover, Germany. Hannover Rück SE operates as a subsidiary of Talanx AG.

About Scor

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, SCOR P&C and SCOR L&H. The SCOR P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental liability; and business ventures and partnerships. The SCOR L&H segment provides life reinsurance products, such as protection for mortality, morbidity, behavioral risks, disability, long-term care, critical illness, medical, and personal accident. This segment also provides financial solutions that combine traditional life reinsurance with financial components and provide liquidity, balance sheet, solvency, and income improvements to clients; longevity solutions that include products covering the risk of negative deviation from expected results due to the insured or annuitant living longer than assumed in the pricing of insurance covers provided by insurers or pension funds; and distribution solutions. In addition, it is involved in the asset management business. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

