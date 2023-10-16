Head-To-Head Survey: Integrated Ventures (INTV) and Its Peers

Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV – Get Free Report) is one of 75 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Integrated Ventures to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Integrated Ventures has a beta of 3.03, suggesting that its share price is 203% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integrated Ventures’ rivals have a beta of 0.97, suggesting that their average share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Integrated Ventures and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integrated Ventures -659.07% -406.64% -195.02% Integrated Ventures Competitors -113.24% -41.52% -13.22%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integrated Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A Integrated Ventures Competitors 284 1090 1708 68 2.50

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Integrated Ventures and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 42.08%. Given Integrated Ventures’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Integrated Ventures has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Integrated Ventures and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Integrated Ventures $3.86 million -$25.46 million -0.14 Integrated Ventures Competitors $2.42 billion $146.96 million 8.20

Integrated Ventures’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Integrated Ventures. Integrated Ventures is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.5% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 30.1% of Integrated Ventures shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.4% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Integrated Ventures rivals beat Integrated Ventures on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Integrated Ventures Company Profile

Integrated Ventures, Inc. engages in the digital currency mining operations. The company manufactures equipment; and sells mining rigs, as well as develops blockchain software. It also provides transaction verification services for digital currency networks of cryptocurrencies, such as bitcoin, litecoin, Zcash, and ethereum. As of June 30, 2022, the company owned approximately 2,744 miners in Kearney, Nebraska; Tioga, Pennsylvania; and Lancaster, Pennsylvania. The company is based in Tioga Pennsylvania.

