Head to Head Survey: Kodiak Gas Services (KGS) & Its Peers

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) is one of 36 publicly-traded companies in the “Natural gas transmission” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Kodiak Gas Services to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and risk.
Profitability
This table compares Kodiak Gas Services and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Kodiak Gas Services
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Kodiak Gas Services Competitors
|16.83%
|9.27%
|4.41%
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Kodiak Gas Services and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Kodiak Gas Services
|0
|1
|6
|0
|2.86
|Kodiak Gas Services Competitors
|262
|1959
|2651
|115
|2.53
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Kodiak Gas Services and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Kodiak Gas Services
|$755.84 million
|$106.26 million
|12.50
|Kodiak Gas Services Competitors
|$13.31 billion
|$1.04 billion
|71.04
Kodiak Gas Services’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Kodiak Gas Services. Kodiak Gas Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
23.5% of Kodiak Gas Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of shares of all “Natural gas transmission” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of shares of all “Natural gas transmission” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
Kodiak Gas Services competitors beat Kodiak Gas Services on 9 of the 12 factors compared.
Kodiak Gas Services Company Profile
Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil. The Other Services segment provides a range of contract services, including station construction, maintenance and overhaul, and other ancillary time and material-based offerings. The company was formerly known as Frontier TopCo, Inc. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Montgomery, Texas. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Frontier Topco Partnership, L.P.
