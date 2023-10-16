Head to Head Survey: Kodiak Gas Services (KGS) & Its Peers

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) is one of 36 publicly-traded companies in the “Natural gas transmission” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Kodiak Gas Services to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Kodiak Gas Services and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Kodiak Gas Services alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kodiak Gas Services N/A N/A N/A Kodiak Gas Services Competitors 16.83% 9.27% 4.41%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Kodiak Gas Services and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kodiak Gas Services 0 1 6 0 2.86 Kodiak Gas Services Competitors 262 1959 2651 115 2.53

Earnings & Valuation

Kodiak Gas Services currently has a consensus price target of $23.43, suggesting a potential upside of 31.11%. As a group, “Natural gas transmission” companies have a potential upside of 9.26%. Given Kodiak Gas Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Kodiak Gas Services is more favorable than its competitors.

This table compares Kodiak Gas Services and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kodiak Gas Services $755.84 million $106.26 million 12.50 Kodiak Gas Services Competitors $13.31 billion $1.04 billion 71.04

Kodiak Gas Services’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Kodiak Gas Services. Kodiak Gas Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.5% of Kodiak Gas Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of shares of all “Natural gas transmission” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of shares of all “Natural gas transmission” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kodiak Gas Services competitors beat Kodiak Gas Services on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Kodiak Gas Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil. The Other Services segment provides a range of contract services, including station construction, maintenance and overhaul, and other ancillary time and material-based offerings. The company was formerly known as Frontier TopCo, Inc. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Montgomery, Texas. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Frontier Topco Partnership, L.P.

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Gas Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Gas Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.