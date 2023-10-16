Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $192.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.22 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 15.63%. On average, analysts expect Heritage-Crystal Clean to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HCCI stock opened at $45.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.23. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 12-month low of $25.70 and a 12-month high of $47.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 170.3% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

HCCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Barrington Research lowered Heritage-Crystal Clean from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $45.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered Heritage-Crystal Clean from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Heritage-Crystal Clean has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.29.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in North America. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

