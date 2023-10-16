IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $2.58 Million Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WRB. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 427.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,899,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $790,947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831,553 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,620,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664,707 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,136,000 after buying an additional 4,732,333 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at about $199,140,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $224,911,000 after buying an additional 1,840,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $63.84 on Monday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $76.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.06 and its 200 day moving average is $60.78. The firm has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.61.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WRB shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

