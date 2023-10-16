IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $2.94 Million Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,245 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Masco by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Masco by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Masco by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Masco Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:MAS opened at $51.12 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.77 and its 200-day moving average is $54.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.72. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $42.33 and a 52 week high of $63.85. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.24.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.23. Masco had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 403.37%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 32.20%.

Insider Activity at Masco

In related news, VP Renee Straber sold 41,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,556.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,955,854.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.92.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

