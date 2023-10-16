IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $2.95 Million Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the second quarter worth $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 65.4% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 126.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on POOL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Pool from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pool in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Pool from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $386.70.

Pool Stock Performance

Pool stock opened at $344.25 on Monday. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $278.10 and a 12-month high of $423.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $354.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.98.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by ($0.12). Pool had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 45.78%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.16%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

